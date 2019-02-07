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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PEMA_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A colored cloud made of two PEMAs from different timeframes on a single chart.
Fig. 1. Indicator PEMA_2HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23583
BollingerBands_Box
Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Bollinger Bands® with colored rectangles and background fillingPlateau
The EA uses two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), Fast and Slow, and one indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB).