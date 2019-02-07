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MA Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Dmitry
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor uses indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). It has many settings:
- Only one positions - only one position can be held in the market
- Reverse - reversal of trading signals
- Close opposite - forcedly closing opposite positions when receiving a trading signal
Generating trading signals, where all parameters are set by default:
The current ASK price is higher than the indicator value on bar #1 -> a signal to open a BUY position
The current BID price is lower than the indicator value on bar #1 -> a signal to open a SELL position
And how it looks in the MQL5 code:
if(m_symbol.Ask()>ma[1]) m_need_open_buy=true; else if(m_symbol.Bid()<ma[1]) m_need_open_sell=true;
A sample of how it works where parameters of Only one positions are false and true:
The next sample of Only one positions - true, Reverse - false, and Close opposite - true: A BUY position was opened, and then a signal for opening a SELL position was received. Since Close opposite - true, then the BUY position was closed first (as it was opposite to the signal) and only after that the SELL position was opened.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23589
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