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MA Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Samael87 | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
19145
Rating:
(40)
Published:
MA Trend.mq5 (76.74 KB) view
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Idea by: Dmitry

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). It has many settings:

  • Only one positions - only one position can be held in the market
  • Reverse - reversal of trading signals
  • Close opposite - forcedly closing opposite positions when receiving a trading signal

Generating trading signals, where all parameters are set by default:

The current ASK price is higher than the indicator value on bar #1 -> a signal to open a BUY position

The current BID price is lower than the indicator value on bar #1 -> a signal to open a SELL position

And how it looks in the MQL5 code:

      if(m_symbol.Ask()>ma[1])
         m_need_open_buy=true;
      else if(m_symbol.Bid()<ma[1])
         m_need_open_sell=true;


A sample of how it works where parameters of Only one positions are false and true:

MA Trend


The next sample of Only one positions - true, Reverse - false, and Close opposite - true: A BUY position was opened, and then a signal for opening a SELL position was received. Since Close opposite - true, then the BUY position was closed first (as it was opposite to the signal) and only after that the SELL position was opened.

MA Trend

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23589

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