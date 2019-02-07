Idea by: Dmitry

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). It has many settings:

Only one positions - only one position can be held in the market

- only one position can be held in the market Reverse - reversal of trading signals

- reversal of trading signals Close opposite - forcedly closing opposite positions when receiving a trading signal

Generating trading signals, where all parameters are set by default:

The current ASK price is higher than the indicator value on bar #1 -> a signal to open a BUY position

The current BID price is lower than the indicator value on bar #1 -> a signal to open a SELL position

And how it looks in the MQL5 code:

if (m_symbol. Ask ()>ma[ 1 ]) m_need_open_buy= true ; else if (m_symbol. Bid ()<ma[ 1 ]) m_need_open_sell= true ;





A sample of how it works where parameters of Only one positions are false and true:









The next sample of Only one positions - true, Reverse - false, and Close opposite - true: A BUY position was opened, and then a signal for opening a SELL position was received. Since Close opposite - true, then the BUY position was closed first (as it was opposite to the signal) and only after that the SELL position was opened.



