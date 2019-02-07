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Indicators

PEMA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
9660
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
PEMA.mq5 (14.01 KB) view
PEMA_3HTF.mq5 (26.82 KB) view
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Three PEMAs from three different timeframes on a single chart

Fig. 1. Indicator PEMA_3HTF

Fig. 1. Indicator PEMA_3HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23584

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