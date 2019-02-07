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PEMA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Three PEMAs from three different timeframes on a single chart
Fig. 1. Indicator PEMA_3HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23584
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