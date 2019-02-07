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Indicators

MACD_Osmax - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MACD_Osmax.mq5 (12.79 KB) view
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Oscillating indicator MACD OsmaX is a modification of the classical MACD.

It has five adjustable parameters:

  • Fast EMA period - fast EMA calculation period
  • Slow EMA period - slow EMA calculation period
  • Signal period - signal line calculation period
  • OsmaX - OsMA factor
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculations:

MACD   = FastMA - SlowMA
Signal = AvgMACD
OsMA   =(MACD - Signal) * OsmaX

where:

FastMA - EMA(Applied price, Fast EMA period)
SlowMA - EMA(Applied price, Slow EMA period)
AvgMACD- EMA(MACD ,Signal period)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23536

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