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MACD_Osmax - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillating indicator MACD OsmaX is a modification of the classical MACD.
It has five adjustable parameters:
- Fast EMA period - fast EMA calculation period
- Slow EMA period - slow EMA calculation period
- Signal period - signal line calculation period
- OsmaX - OsMA factor
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculations:
MACD = FastMA - SlowMA
Signal = AvgMACD
OsMA =(MACD - Signal) * OsmaX
where:
FastMA - EMA(Applied price, Fast EMA period)
SlowMA - EMA(Applied price, Slow EMA period)
AvgMACD- EMA(MACD ,Signal period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23536
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