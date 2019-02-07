Oscillating indicator MACD OsmaX is a modification of the classical MACD.

It has five adjustable parameters:

Fast EMA period - fast EMA calculation period

- fast EMA calculation period Slow EMA period - slow EMA calculation period

- slow EMA calculation period Signal period - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period OsmaX - OsMA factor

- OsMA factor Applied price - calculation price

Calculations: MACD = FastMA - SlowMA

Signal = AvgMACD

OsMA =(MACD - Signal) * OsmaX where: FastMA - EMA(Applied price, Fast EMA period)

SlowMA - EMA(Applied price, Slow EMA period)

AvgMACD- EMA(MACD ,Signal period)



