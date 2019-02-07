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Smoothed_ADX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is the smoothed standard indicator Average Directional Movement Index.
It has five adjustable parameters:
- Period - ADX calculation period
- Primary smoothing factor - primary factor of smoothing
- Secondary smoothing factor - secondary factor of smoothing
- Strong trend level - level of a strong trend
- Weak trend level - level of a weak trend
Calculations:
SDIP = Secondary smoothing factor * DIPtmp + (1.0 - Secondary smoothing factor) * PrevSDIP
SDIM =Secondary smoothing factor * DIMtmp + (1.0 - Secondary smoothing factor) * PrevSDIM
SADX = Secondary smoothing factor * ADXtmp + (1.0 - Secondary smoothing factor) * PrevSADX
where:
DIPtmp = 2.0 * DMIplus + (Primary smoothing factor - 2.0) * PrevDMIplus + (1.0 - Primary smoothing factor) * PrevDIPtmp
DIMtmp = 2.0 * DMIminus + (Primary smoothing factor - 2.0) * PrevDMIminus + (1.0 - Primary smoothing factor) * PrevDIMtmp
ADXtmp = 2.0 * ADX + (Primary smoothing factor - 2.0) * PrevADX + (1.0 - Primary smoothing factor) * PrevADXtmp
DMIplus, DMIminus - DMI+ и DMI-
ADX - Directional Movement Index(Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23537
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