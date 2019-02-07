This indicator is the smoothed standard indicator Average Directional Movement Index.

It has five adjustable parameters:

Period - ADX calculation period

- ADX calculation period Primary smoothing factor - primary factor of smoothing

- primary factor of smoothing Secondary smoothing factor - secondary factor of smoothing

- secondary factor of smoothing Strong trend level - level of a strong trend

- level of a strong trend Weak trend level - level of a weak trend

Calculations: SDIP = Secondary smoothing factor * DIPtmp + (1.0 - Secondary smoothing factor) * PrevSDIP

SDIM =Secondary smoothing factor * DIMtmp + (1.0 - Secondary smoothing factor) * PrevSDIM

SADX = Secondary smoothing factor * ADXtmp + (1.0 - Secondary smoothing factor) * PrevSADX where:

DIPtmp = 2.0 * DMIplus + (Primary smoothing factor - 2.0) * PrevDMIplus + (1.0 - Primary smoothing factor) * PrevDIPtmp

DIMtmp = 2.0 * DMIminus + (Primary smoothing factor - 2.0) * PrevDMIminus + (1.0 - Primary smoothing factor) * PrevDIMtmp

ADXtmp = 2.0 * ADX + (Primary smoothing factor - 2.0) * PrevADX + (1.0 - Primary smoothing factor) * PrevADXtmp

DMIplus, DMIminus - DMI+ и DMI-

ADX - Directional Movement Index(Period)



