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RSI_Rendiment - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillating indicator RSI Rendiment is a logarithmic RSI.
It has six adjustable parameters:
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- Normalized - use normalizing (Yes/No)
- Normalization range - range of normalization
- Rendiment X - logarithm multiplier
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculations:
RRSI = (RSI + Rendiment) / 2.0
where:
Rendiment = Rendiment X * LOG(Close/CloseRange)
Close = current Close price
CloseRange = Close price Normalization range bars ago
LOG - natural logarithm
Normalization reduces the calculated data of Rendiment to the RSI oscillator range:
NormRendiment = ((Rendiment - Min) / (Max - Min)) * 100.0
Max, Min - maximum and minimum values of Rendiment within the Normalization range
Fig. 1. Normalized RSI Rendiment
Fig. 2. Non-nomalized RSI Rendiment
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23539
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