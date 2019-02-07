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Indicators

RSI_Rendiment - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
RSI_Rendiment.mq5 (11.05 KB) view
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Oscillating indicator RSI Rendiment is a logarithmic RSI.

It has six adjustable parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • Normalized - use normalizing (Yes/No)
  • Normalization range - range of normalization
  • Rendiment X - logarithm multiplier
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculations:

RRSI = (RSI + Rendiment) / 2.0

where:

Rendiment = Rendiment X * LOG(Close/CloseRange)

Close = current Close price
CloseRange = Close price Normalization range bars ago

LOG - natural logarithm

Normalization reduces the calculated data of Rendiment to the RSI oscillator range:

NormRendiment = ((Rendiment - Min) / (Max - Min)) * 100.0

Max, Min - maximum and minimum values of Rendiment within the Normalization range

Fig. 1. Normalized RSI Rendiment


Fig. 2. Non-nomalized RSI Rendiment

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23539

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