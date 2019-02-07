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Indicators

Wide_Narrow_Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Wide/Narrow Spread bar displays the largest and the smallest bar over the selected period as colored candles.

It has three adjustable parameters:

  • Range - search range
  • Show wide spread bar - show the largest bar (Yes/No)
  • Show narrow spread bar - show the smallest bar (Yes/No)

Calculations:

  • If Max = HL,
    WS = Max/Point and the candle color is blue
  • If Min = HL,
    NS = Min/Point and the candle color is red

where:

HL = High - Low
Max, Min - the maximum and minimum HL within the Range


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23535

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