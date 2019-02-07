Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Wide_Narrow_Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8825
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Wide/Narrow Spread bar displays the largest and the smallest bar over the selected period as colored candles.
It has three adjustable parameters:
- Range - search range
- Show wide spread bar - show the largest bar (Yes/No)
- Show narrow spread bar - show the smallest bar (Yes/No)
Calculations:
- If Max = HL,
WS = Max/Point and the candle color is blue
- If Min = HL,
NS = Min/Point and the candle color is red
where:
HL = High - Low
Max, Min - the maximum and minimum HL within the Range
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23535
Price_Volume_Divergence
Indicator Price volume divergenceThrust_Bar
Indicator Thrust Bar
MACD_Osmax
Indicator MACD OsmaXSmoothed_ADX
Indicator Smoothed ADX