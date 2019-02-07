Indicator Price volume divergence compares the sizes and volumes of the current bar and of the preceding bar and, provided that there is a difference between them, places signal pointers.

It has five adjustable parameters:

Use alerts - use alerts

- use alerts Send mail - send email notifications

- send email notifications Send push-notifications - send push notifications to your mobile device

- send push notifications to your mobile device Applied volume - volume used by the indicator

- volume used by the indicator Show volumes bars - show volumes on the price chart