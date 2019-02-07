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Indicators

Thrust_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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15187
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Thrust_Bar.mq5 (17.14 KB) view
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Indicator Thrust Bar displays on the price chart the long "persistent" bars.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

  • Indicator mode - indicator calculation mode
    • ATR - by ATR
    • Points - calculating by the bar size in points
  • ATR period - ATR calculation period (for Indicator mode = ATR)
  • ATR multiplier/Size candle in points - ATR multiplier (for Indicator mode = ATR), or the candle body size in points (for Indicator mode = Points)
  • Use long side - show the bullish bars found
  • Use short side - show the bearish bars found
  • Use alerts - use alerts
  • Send mail - send email notifications
  • Send push-notifications - send push notifications to your mobile device
  • Calculations for Indicator mode = ATR:
    if the candle body size in points exceeds the values of ATR multiplier * ATR(ATR period)/Point,
    then the bar found is drawn and a signal pointer is placed.
  • Calculations for Indicator mode = Points:
    if the candle body size in points exceeds the value of Points, then the bar found is drawn and a signal pointer is placed.
  • Bar color:
    green for bullish and red for bearish.
  • Signal pointer is placed:
    on the Low price for a bullish bar and on the High price for the bearish bar


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23532

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