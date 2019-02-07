Indicator Thrust Bar displays on the price chart the long "persistent" bars.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

Indicator mode - indicator calculation mode

- indicator calculation mode ATR - by ATR

- by ATR

Points - calculating by the bar size in points

- calculating by the bar size in points ATR period - ATR calculation period (for Indicator mode = ATR)

- ATR calculation period (for Indicator mode = ATR) ATR multiplier/Size candle in points - ATR multiplier (for Indicator mode = ATR), or the candle body size in points (for Indicator mode = Points)

- ATR multiplier (for Indicator mode = ATR), or the candle body size in points (for Indicator mode = Points) Use long side - show the bullish bars found

- show the bullish bars found Use short side - show the bearish bars found

- show the bearish bars found Use alerts - use alerts

- use alerts Send mail - send email notifications

- send email notifications Send push-notifications - send push notifications to your mobile device

Calculations for Indicator mode = ATR:

if the candle body size in points exceeds the values of ATR multiplier * ATR(ATR period)/Point,

then the bar found is drawn and a signal pointer is placed. Calculations for Indicator mode = Points:

if the candle body size in points exceeds the value of Points, then the bar found is drawn and a signal pointer is placed. Bar color:

green for bullish and red for bearish.

green for bullish and red for bearish. Signal pointer is placed:

on the Low price for a bullish bar and on the High price for the bearish bar



