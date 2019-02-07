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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Thrust_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Thrust Bar displays on the price chart the long "persistent" bars.
The indicator has eight configurable parameters:
- Indicator mode - indicator calculation mode
- ATR - by ATR
- Points - calculating by the bar size in points
- ATR period - ATR calculation period (for Indicator mode = ATR)
- ATR multiplier/Size candle in points - ATR multiplier (for Indicator mode = ATR), or the candle body size in points (for Indicator mode = Points)
- Use long side - show the bullish bars found
- Use short side - show the bearish bars found
- Use alerts - use alerts
- Send mail - send email notifications
- Send push-notifications - send push notifications to your mobile device
- Calculations for Indicator mode = ATR:
if the candle body size in points exceeds the values of ATR multiplier * ATR(ATR period)/Point,
then the bar found is drawn and a signal pointer is placed.
- Calculations for Indicator mode = Points:
if the candle body size in points exceeds the value of Points, then the bar found is drawn and a signal pointer is placed.
- Bar color:
green for bullish and red for bearish.
- Signal pointer is placed:
on the Low price for a bullish bar and on the High price for the bearish bar
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23532
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