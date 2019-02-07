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Stochastic_Convergence_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator displays two stochastics with adjustable smoothing and a convergence/divergence line of %K lines of those two stochastics.
It has thirteen adjustable parameters:
- Calculation mode - calculation and display mode
- Two stochastics - two stochastics with predefined parameters
- Stoch1/Stoch2 divergence - %K lines of stochastics with predefined parameters and the line of convergence/divergence between them
- First stochastic %K period - first stochastic %K line calculation period
- First stochastic %D period - first stochastic %D line calculation period
- First stochastic slowing - first stochastic smoothing calculation period
- First stochastic %K-smoothing type - first stochastic %K line smoothing period
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Fast - fast smoothing
- First stochastic %D-smoothing type - first stochastic %D line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Second stochastic %K period - second stochastic %K line calculation period
- Second stochastic %D period - second stochastic %D line calculation period
- Second stochastic slowing - second stochastic smoothing calculation period
- Second stochastic %K-smoothing type - second stochastic %K line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Fast - fast smoothing
- Second stochastic %D-smoothing type - second stochastic %D line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Fig. 1. Two Stochastics with MA Smoothing and Convergence Divergence line,
Calculation mode = Stoch1/Stoch2 divergence
Fig. 2. Two Stochastics with MA Smoothing and Convergence Divergence line,
Calculation mode = Two stochastics
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23521
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