This indicator displays two stochastics with adjustable smoothing and a convergence/divergence line of %K lines of those two stochastics.

It has thirteen adjustable parameters:

Calculation mode - calculation and display mode

- calculation and display mode Two stochastics - two stochastics with predefined parameters

- two stochastics with predefined parameters

Stoch1/Stoch2 divergence - %K lines of stochastics with predefined parameters and the line of convergence/divergence between them

- %K lines of stochastics with predefined parameters and the line of convergence/divergence between them First stochastic %K period - first stochastic %K line calculation period

- first stochastic %K line calculation period First stochastic %D period - first stochastic %D line calculation period

- first stochastic %D line calculation period First stochastic slowing - first stochastic smoothing calculation period

- first stochastic smoothing calculation period First stochastic %K-smoothing type - first stochastic %K line smoothing period

- first stochastic %K line smoothing period Simple - simple smoothing

- simple smoothing

Exponential - exponential smoothing

- exponential smoothing

Fast - fast smoothing

- fast smoothing First stochastic %D-smoothing type - first stochastic %D line smoothing type

- first stochastic %D line smoothing type Simple - simple smoothing

- simple smoothing

Exponential - exponential smoothing

- exponential smoothing Second stochastic %K period - second stochastic %K line calculation period

- second stochastic %K line calculation period Second stochastic %D period - second stochastic %D line calculation period

- second stochastic %D line calculation period Second stochastic slowing - second stochastic smoothing calculation period

- second stochastic smoothing calculation period Second stochastic %K-smoothing type - second stochastic %K line smoothing type

- second stochastic %K line smoothing type Simple - simple smoothing

- simple smoothing

Exponential - exponential smoothing

- exponential smoothing

Fast - fast smoothing

- fast smoothing Second stochastic %D-smoothing type - second stochastic %D line smoothing type

- second stochastic %D line smoothing type Simple - simple smoothing

- simple smoothing

Exponential - exponential smoothing

- exponential smoothing Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level