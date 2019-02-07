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Indicators

Stochastic_Convergence_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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This indicator displays two stochastics with adjustable smoothing and a convergence/divergence line of %K lines of those two stochastics.

It has thirteen adjustable parameters:

  • Calculation mode - calculation and display mode
    • Two stochastics - two stochastics with predefined parameters
    • Stoch1/Stoch2 divergence - %K lines of stochastics with predefined parameters and the line of convergence/divergence between them
  • First stochastic %K period - first stochastic %K line calculation period
  • First stochastic %D period - first stochastic %D line calculation period
  • First stochastic slowing - first stochastic smoothing calculation period
  • First stochastic %K-smoothing type - first stochastic %K line smoothing period
    • Simple - simple smoothing
    • Exponential - exponential smoothing
    • Fast - fast smoothing
  • First stochastic %D-smoothing type - first stochastic %D line smoothing type
    • Simple - simple smoothing
    • Exponential - exponential smoothing
  • Second stochastic %K period - second stochastic %K line calculation period
  • Second stochastic %D period - second stochastic %D line calculation period
  • Second stochastic slowing - second stochastic smoothing calculation period
  • Second stochastic %K-smoothing type - second stochastic %K line smoothing type
    • Simple - simple smoothing
    • Exponential - exponential smoothing
    • Fast - fast smoothing
  • Second stochastic %D-smoothing type - second stochastic %D line smoothing type
    • Simple - simple smoothing
    • Exponential - exponential smoothing
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Fig. 1. Two Stochastics with MA Smoothing and Convergence Divergence line,
Calculation mode = Stoch1/Stoch2 divergence


Fig. 2. Two Stochastics with MA Smoothing and Convergence Divergence line,
Calculation mode = Two stochastics


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23521

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