Idea by: eugene-last

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA hedges a too losing position.

Suppose thereis an open BUY position on a given symbol (the position has been opened by another EA or manually). As soon as the losses on this position, in pips, exceed the pre-defined level of Drawdown (opening a hedge), the EA will open a hedging SELL position with the same lot size. Then that new SELL position will be tracked and, as soon as its losses, in pips, exceed the predefined level of Drawdown (closing the hedge), the EA will close that hedging SELL position.





To demonstrate how it works, a BUY position opening operation was added for the TESTER mode only.