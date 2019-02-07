CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

hedger - expert for MetaTrader 5

eugene-last | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
15018
Rating:
(25)
Published:
hedger.mq5 (43.44 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: eugene-last

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA hedges a too losing position.

Suppose thereis an open BUY position on a given symbol (the position has been opened by another EA or manually). As soon as the losses on this position, in pips, exceed the pre-defined level of Drawdown (opening a hedge), the EA will open a hedging SELL position with the same lot size. Then that new SELL position will be tracked and, as soon as its losses, in pips, exceed the predefined level of Drawdown (closing the hedge), the EA will close that hedging SELL position.

hedger

To demonstrate how it works, a BUY position opening operation was added for the TESTER mode only.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23511

Ingrit Ingrit

Comparing OHLC on timeframe M5

Starter Starter

Three timeframes. One iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) on each timeframe

Stochastic_Convergence_Divergence Stochastic_Convergence_Divergence

Indicator Two Stochastics with MA Smoothing and Convergence Divergence line

Market_Sessions Market_Sessions

Indicator Market Session