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MultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the information on the current trends, using the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator colors from ten different timeframes
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored points are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
For the indicator to work, the ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. Indicator MultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23456
Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 displays the directions of the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar specified in the indicator inputsBill Williams
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