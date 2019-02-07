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Indicators

MultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
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7817
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorPEMA_Digit.mq5 (22.39 KB) view
MultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10.mq5 (48.82 KB) view
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The indicator displays the information on the current trends, using the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator colors from ten different timeframes

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored points are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to work, the ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. Indicator MultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10

Fig. 1. Indicator MultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23456

ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10

Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 displays the directions of the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar specified in the indicator inputs

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