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Indicators

ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10.mq5 (26.61 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorPEMA_Digit.mq5 (22.39 KB) view
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Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 displays the directions of the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar specified in the indicator inputs A trend continuation is displayed by the right arrow, while a reversal is displayed by a diagonal up or down arrow.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1;           //chart 1 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2;           //chart 2 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3;           //chart 3 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4;           //chart 4 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6;           //chart 5 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8;           //chart 6 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12;          //chart 7 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1;           //chart 8 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1;           //chart 9 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1;          //chart 10 period
input uint SignalBar=1;                               //Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar)
//---- Parameters of ColorPEMA_Digit
input double EmaLength=50.01;                         //smoothing depth                   
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;                //price constant
input uint Digit=2;                                   //number of digits to round to
//---- Indicator drawing parameters
input color  CpColor=clrBlueViolet;                   //indicator name color
input color  BuyColor=clrDodgerBlue;                  //Buy signal color
input color  UpColor=clrMediumBlue;                   //uptrend continuation color
input color  NnColor=clrGray;                         //no-trend color
input color  DnColor=clrPurple;                       //downtrend continuation color
input color  SellColor=clrMagenta;                    //Sell signal color
input int    FontSize=15;                             //font size
input type_font FontType=Font14;                      //font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //location corner
input uint Y_=20;                                     //vertical location
input uint X_=5;                                      //horizontal location

For the indicator to work, the ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. To compile the indicator, file GetFontName.mqh must be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include  folder.

The indicator uses the classes of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include).


Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23454

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