Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 displays the directions of the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar specified in the indicator inputs A trend continuation is displayed by the right arrow, while a reversal is displayed by a diagonal up or down arrow.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_H2 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_H3 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3= PERIOD_H4 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4= PERIOD_H6 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5= PERIOD_H8 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6= PERIOD_H12 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7= PERIOD_D1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8= PERIOD_W1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9= PERIOD_MN1 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input double EmaLength= 50.01 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input uint Digit= 2 ; input color CpColor= clrBlueViolet ; input color BuyColor= clrDodgerBlue ; input color UpColor= clrMediumBlue ; input color NnColor= clrGray ; input color DnColor= clrPurple ; input color SellColor= clrMagenta ; input int FontSize= 15 ; input type_font FontType=Font14; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ; input uint Y_= 20 ; input uint X_= 5 ;

For the indicator to work, the ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. To compile the indicator, file GetFontName.mqh must be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder.

The indicator uses the classes of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include).











Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10