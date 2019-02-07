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Bill Williams - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
An Expert Advisor based on two indicators: iFractals (Fractals) and iAlligator (Alligator).
Considered is the latest (the "youngest") fractal only. Moreover, considered is only the fractal that is completely above (the condition for the upper fractal) or below (the condition for the lower fractal) Alligator. As soon as the price breaks through such a fractal, a trading signal will be received.
Options available: Signal reverse (Reverse) and closing opposite positions (Close opposite).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23452
Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr limiting the computer resources used in calculating and displaying the indicator on the chartClose panel
A panel to close positions based on class CDialog. Buttons based on class СButton.
Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10 displays the directions of the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar specified in the indicator inputsMultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10
The indicator displays the information on the current trends, using the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator colors from ten different timeframes