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Bill Williams - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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14227
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Bill Williams.mq5 (80.03 KB) view
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Idea by: more

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

An Expert Advisor based on two indicators: iFractals (Fractals) and iAlligator (Alligator).

Bill Williams

Considered is the latest (the "youngest") fractal only. Moreover, considered is only the fractal that is completely above (the condition for the upper fractal) or below (the condition for the lower fractal) Alligator. As soon as the price breaks through such a fractal, a trading signal will be received. 

Options available: Signal reverse (Reverse) and closing opposite positions (Close opposite).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23452

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