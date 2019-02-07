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Indicators

Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
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11591
Rating:
(22)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r.mq5 (48.31 KB) view
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Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr limiting the computer resources used in calculating and displaying the indicator on the chart. The new input variable, CountBars, has been added into the block of the indicator's inputs to optimize the calculations:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int CalculationPeriod=64;              //P calculation period
input int StepBack=0;
input bool ViewFlag=false;
input int    FontSize=8;                     //font size
input type_font FontType=Font7;              //font type
input string  LableSirname="Murrey_Math_Lv"; //First part of the graphical objects names
input PLOT_DRAW_TYPE_ DrawType=DRAW_ARROW_;  //Option of displaying Murrey levels
input uint Arrow=160;                        //Symbol for Murrey levels
input uint ArrowSize=1;                      //Symbol size for Murrey levels
input uint CountBars=500;                    //number of bars to calculate the indicator
input uint ForwardBars=3;                    //number of bars to the right of the chart (maximum CalculationPeriod)

To replace the values of characters, use table Winglings Characters.

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

The indicator can be displayed both as symbols, with default settings:

Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with symbols

Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with symbols

And as traditional lines at the relevant value of input parameter DrawType:

Fig. 2. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with lines

Fig. 2. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with lines

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23451

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