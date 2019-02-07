Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr limiting the computer resources used in calculating and displaying the indicator on the chart. The new input variable, CountBars, has been added into the block of the indicator's inputs to optimize the calculations:

input int CalculationPeriod= 64 ; input int StepBack= 0 ; input bool ViewFlag= false ; input int FontSize= 8 ; input type_font FontType=Font7; input string LableSirname= "Murrey_Math_Lv" ; input PLOT_DRAW_TYPE_ DrawType=DRAW_ARROW_; input uint Arrow= 160 ; input uint ArrowSize= 1 ; input uint CountBars= 500 ; input uint ForwardBars= 3 ;

To replace the values of characters, use table Winglings Characters.



The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

The indicator can be displayed both as symbols, with default settings:







Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with symbols



And as traditional lines at the relevant value of input parameter DrawType:







Fig. 2. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with lines

