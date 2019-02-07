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Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr limiting the computer resources used in calculating and displaying the indicator on the chart. The new input variable, CountBars, has been added into the block of the indicator's inputs to optimize the calculations:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int CalculationPeriod=64; //P calculation period input int StepBack=0; input bool ViewFlag=false; input int FontSize=8; //font size input type_font FontType=Font7; //font type input string LableSirname="Murrey_Math_Lv"; //First part of the graphical objects names input PLOT_DRAW_TYPE_ DrawType=DRAW_ARROW_; //Option of displaying Murrey levels input uint Arrow=160; //Symbol for Murrey levels input uint ArrowSize=1; //Symbol size for Murrey levels input uint CountBars=500; //number of bars to calculate the indicator input uint ForwardBars=3; //number of bars to the right of the chart (maximum CalculationPeriod)
To replace the values of characters, use table Winglings Characters.
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
The indicator can be displayed both as symbols, with default settings:
Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with symbols
And as traditional lines at the relevant value of input parameter DrawType:
Fig. 2. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r with the selected option of drawing it with lines
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23451
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