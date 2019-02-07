Close panel

A panel based on class CDialog works for all symbols and magic numbers. It has three buttons based on class CButton

"Close all" - closing all positions

"Close loss more ... " - closing losing positions only, moreover, only those having the loss exceeding the Loss parameter

"Close profit more ... " -closing profitable positions only, moreover, only those having the profit exceeding the Profit parameter

All trades are performed within one run: If an error occurs during closing, then this error will not be processed in any way.







