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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Close panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A panel based on class CDialog works for all symbols and magic numbers. It has three buttons based on class CButton
- "Close all" - closing all positions
- "Close loss more ... " - closing losing positions only, moreover, only those having the loss exceeding the Loss parameter
- "Close profit more ... " -closing profitable positions only, moreover, only those having the profit exceeding the Profit parameter
All trades are performed within one run: If an error occurs during closing, then this error will not be processed in any way.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23450
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