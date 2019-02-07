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Close panel - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Close panel.mq5 (21.77 KB) view
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A panel based on class CDialog works for all symbols and magic numbers. It has three buttons based on class CButton

  • "Close all" - closing all positions
  • "Close loss more ... " - closing losing positions only, moreover, only those having the loss exceeding the Loss parameter
  • "Close profit more ... " -closing profitable positions only, moreover, only those having the profit exceeding the Profit parameter
All trades are performed within one run: If an error occurs during closing, then this error will not be processed in any way.

Close panel


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23450

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