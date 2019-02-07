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Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv with the levels shown as labels that can be changed in its input parameters
input uint Arrow=160; //Symbol for Murrey levels input uint ArrowSize=2; //Symbol size for Murrey levels
To replace the values of characters, use table Winglings Characters.
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23444
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