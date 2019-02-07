Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv with the levels shown as labels that can be changed in its input parameters

input uint Arrow= 160 ; input uint ArrowSize= 2 ;

To replace the values of characters, use table Winglings Characters.



The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).





Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr

