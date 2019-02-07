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Indicators

Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
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8066
Rating:
(19)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr_r.mq5 (45.11 KB) view
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Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv with the levels shown as labels that can be changed in its input parameters

input uint Arrow=160;                        //Symbol for Murrey levels
input uint ArrowSize=2;                      //Symbol size for Murrey levels

To replace the values of characters, use table Winglings Characters.

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr

Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv_Arr

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23444

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