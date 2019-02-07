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3TF_MFI_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Three timeframes Money Flow Index with Average displays in a separate window three indicators Money Flow Index from the pre-defined timframes and the mean value thereof.
It has twelve adjustable parameters:
- Period - MFI calculation period
- Applied volume - volume used for calculations
- Overbought - overbought level
- Median - mean level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Drawing mode - drawing mode
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - by sloping lines
- First MFI timeframe - timeframe of the first MFI
- Second MFI timeframe - timeframe of the second MFI
- Third MFI timeframe - timeframe of the third MFI
- Show first MFI - show the first MFI
- Show second MFI - show the second MFI
- Show third MFI - show the third MFI
Fig. 1. Three timeframes Money Flow Index with Average. Drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. Three timeframes Money Flow Index with Average. Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23433
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