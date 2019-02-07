Indicator Three timeframes Money Flow Index with Average displays in a separate window three indicators Money Flow Index from the pre-defined timframes and the mean value thereof.

It has twelve adjustable parameters:

Period - MFI calculation period

- MFI calculation period Applied volume - volume used for calculations

- volume used for calculations Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Median - mean level

- mean level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Drawing mode - drawing mode

- drawing mode Steps - by steps

- by steps

Slope - by sloping lines

- by sloping lines First MFI timeframe - timeframe of the first MFI

- timeframe of the first MFI Second MFI timeframe - timeframe of the second MFI

- timeframe of the second MFI Third MFI timeframe - timeframe of the third MFI

- timeframe of the third MFI Show first MFI - show the first MFI

- show the first MFI Show second MFI - show the second MFI

- show the second MFI Show third MFI - show the third MFI