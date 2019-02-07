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Indicators

3TF_MFI_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Three timeframes Money Flow Index with Average displays in a separate window three indicators Money Flow Index from the pre-defined timframes and the mean value thereof.

It has twelve adjustable parameters:

  • Period - MFI calculation period
  • Applied volume - volume used for calculations
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Median - mean level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Drawing mode - drawing mode
    • Steps - by steps
    • Slope - by sloping lines
  • First MFI timeframe - timeframe of the first MFI
  • Second MFI timeframe - timeframe of the second MFI
  • Third MFI timeframe - timeframe of the third MFI
  • Show first MFI - show the first MFI
  • Show second MFI - show the second MFI
  • Show third MFI - show the third MFI

Fig. 1. Three timeframes Money Flow Index with Average. Drawing mode = Steps


Fig. 2. Three timeframes Money Flow Index with Average. Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23433

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