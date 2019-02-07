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Three timeframes - expert for MetaTrader 5

Red.Cloud | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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10422
Rating:
(19)
Published:
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Idea by: Zaur

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA works with indicators on different timeframes:

  • iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) - PERIOD_M5
  • iAlligator (Alligator) - PERIOD_H4
  • iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) - PERIOD_H1

MACD gives a signal, RSI checks the overbought/oversold level, and Alligator checks the trend.

Position may only be opened, if there are no open positions and if the EA is within the allowed time interval. The time interval is managed by parameters "Use time control," "Start hour," and "End hour."


Three timeframes


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23431

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