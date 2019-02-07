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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Three timeframes - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 10422
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Zaur
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA works with indicators on different timeframes:
- iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) - PERIOD_M5
- iAlligator (Alligator) - PERIOD_H4
- iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) - PERIOD_H1
MACD gives a signal, RSI checks the overbought/oversold level, and Alligator checks the trend.
Position may only be opened, if there are no open positions and if the EA is within the allowed time interval. The time interval is managed by parameters "Use time control," "Start hour," and "End hour."
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23431
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