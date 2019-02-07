Three timeframes

Idea by: Zaur

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA works with indicators on different timeframes:

iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) - PERIOD_M5

iAlligator (Alligator) - PERIOD_H4

iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) - PERIOD_H1

MACD gives a signal, RSI checks the overbought/oversold level, and Alligator checks the trend.

Position may only be opened, if there are no open positions and if the EA is within the allowed time interval. The time interval is managed by parameters "Use time control," "Start hour," and "End hour."







