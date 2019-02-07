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BB_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Double-deviation Bollinger Band with cloud is indicator Bollinger Bands with two deviations and a cloud between the values of two bands with different deviation values.
It has three adjustable parameters:
- Period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
- First deviation - value of the first deviation
- Second deviation - value of the second deviation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23432
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