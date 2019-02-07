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Indicators

BB_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский Español
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12623
Rating:
(15)
Published:
BB_Cloud.mq5 (11.1 KB) view
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Indicator Double-deviation Bollinger Band with cloud is indicator Bollinger Bands with two deviations and a cloud between the values of two bands with different deviation values.

It has three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
  • First deviation - value of the first deviation
  • Second deviation - value of the second deviation


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23432

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