Indicator Stochastic RSI is a stochastic calculated on the data of Relative Strength Index (RSI)

It has six adjustable parameters:

Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period

- stochastic %K line calculation period Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period

- stochastic %D line calculation period Stochastic slowing - stochastic slowing calculation period

- stochastic slowing calculation period RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

Calculations: SK = AvgSKI

SD = AvgSK where: AvgSKI = SMA(SKI,Stochastic slowing)

AvgSK = SMA(SK, Stochastic %D period) SKI = (RSI - Min) / (Max-Min) * 100.0

Max, Min - the highest and the lowest values of RSI within the range of Stochastic %K period RSI - Relative Strength Index(Close, RSI period)



