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Indicators

Stochastic_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский Español
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Indicator Stochastic RSI is a stochastic calculated on the data of Relative Strength Index (RSI)

It has six adjustable parameters:

  • Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
  • Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
  • Stochastic slowing - stochastic slowing calculation period
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculations:

SK = AvgSKI
SD = AvgSK

where:

AvgSKI = SMA(SKI,Stochastic slowing)
AvgSK  = SMA(SK, Stochastic %D period)

SKI = (RSI - Min) / (Max-Min) * 100.0
Max, Min - the highest and the lowest values of RSI within the range of Stochastic %K period

RSI - Relative Strength Index(Close, RSI period)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23417

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