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Stochastic_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Stochastic RSI is a stochastic calculated on the data of Relative Strength Index (RSI)
It has six adjustable parameters:
- Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
- Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
- Stochastic slowing - stochastic slowing calculation period
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculations:
SK = AvgSKI
SD = AvgSK
where:
AvgSKI = SMA(SKI,Stochastic slowing)
AvgSK = SMA(SK, Stochastic %D period)
SKI = (RSI - Min) / (Max-Min) * 100.0
Max, Min - the highest and the lowest values of RSI within the range of Stochastic %K period
RSI - Relative Strength Index(Close, RSI period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23417
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