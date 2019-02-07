Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MTF_LRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8763
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Multi Timeframe Linear Regression Moving Average with signal line represents a multi-timeframe linear-regression moving average (LRMA) having a signal line.
It has four configurable parameters:
- LRMA period - LRMA calculation period
- Signal period - signal line calculation period
- LRMA timeframe - LRMA timeframe
- Drawing mode - drawing mode
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - by sloping lines
Fig. 1. Multi Timeframe Linear Regression MA. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. Multi Timeframe Linear Regression MA. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23416
LRMA
Indicator Linear Regression MA3_in_1_Stochastic
Indicator 3 in 1 MTF Stochastic with MA Smoothing options
Stochastic_RSI
Indicator Stochastic RSIPriceChannel
A price channel based on a bar of user-defined duration (timeframe).