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Indicators

MTF_LRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
(14)
Published:
MTF_LRMA.mq5 (21.98 KB) view
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Indicator Multi Timeframe Linear Regression Moving Average with signal line represents a multi-timeframe linear-regression moving average (LRMA) having a signal line.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • LRMA period - LRMA calculation period
  • Signal period - signal line calculation period
  • LRMA timeframe - LRMA timeframe
  • Drawing mode - drawing mode
    • Steps - by steps
    • Slope - by sloping lines

Fig. 1. Multi Timeframe Linear Regression MA. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig. 2. Multi Timeframe Linear Regression MA. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23416

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