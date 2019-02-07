MTF_LRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator Multi Timeframe Linear Regression Moving Average with signal line represents a multi-timeframe linear-regression moving average (LRMA) having a signal line. It has four configurable parameters: LRMA period - LRMA calculation period

- LRMA calculation period Signal period - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period LRMA timeframe - LRMA timeframe

- LRMA timeframe Drawing mode - drawing mode

- drawing mode Steps - by steps

- by steps

Slope - by sloping lines Fig. 1. Multi Timeframe Linear Regression MA. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps

Fig. 2. Multi Timeframe Linear Regression MA. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope

