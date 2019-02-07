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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

Eva Ruft

Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep without rounding, multiplied by the averaged volumes. 

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method     HMA_Method=MODE_T3;        // Smoothing method
input uint              HLength=12;                // Depth of averaging                    
input int               HPhase=100;                // Parameter of averaging,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK;  // volume 
input int               Shift=0;                   // horizontal indicator shift in bars

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".


Fig. 1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23372

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