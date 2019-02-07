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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Eva Ruft
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep without rounding, multiplied by the averaged volumes.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_T3; // Smoothing method input uint HLength=12; // Depth of averaging input int HPhase=100; // Parameter of averaging, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // volume input int Shift=0; // horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23372
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