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Stalin_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the Stalin indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a diagonal arrow, the color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input parameters of indicator Stalin:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for calculating the indicator input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAMethod=MODE_EMA; input int MAShift=0; input int Fast=14; input int Slow=21; input int RSI=17; input int Confirm=0.0; input int Flat=0.0;
- Input parameters of indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal, required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input color UpSymbol_Color=clrLime; // Uptrend symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=clrRed; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Display the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal, which are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
//---- Alert Settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Triggering option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
In case of several indicators SilverTrend_HTF_Signal to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
For the indicator to operate, the compiled file of indicator Stalin.mq5 should be available in the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ folder.
Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal to open a position.
Fig. 2. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23382
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