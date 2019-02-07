Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the Stalin indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a diagonal arrow, the color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

Input parameters of indicator Stalin: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAMethod= MODE_EMA ; input int MAShift= 0 ; input int Fast= 14 ; input int Slow= 21 ; input int RSI= 17 ; input int Confirm= 0.0 ; input int Flat= 0.0 ;

Input parameters of indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal, required for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color UpSymbol_Color= clrLime ; input color DnSymbol_Color= clrRed ; input color IndName_Color= clrDarkOrchid ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ;

Input parameters of indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal, which are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

In case of several indicators SilverTrend_HTF_Signal to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

For the indicator to operate, the compiled file of indicator Stalin.mq5 should be available in the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ folder.









Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal to open a position.









Fig. 2. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation.

