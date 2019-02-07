CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stalin_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
7628
Rating:
(14)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Stalin.mq5 (19.47 KB) view
Stalin_HTF_Signal.mq5 (28.56 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the Stalin indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a diagonal arrow, the color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input parameters of indicator Stalin:
    input string Symbol_="";                   // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for calculating the indicator
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAMethod=MODE_EMA;
input int    MAShift=0;
input int    Fast=14;
input int    Slow=21;
input int    RSI=17;
input int    Confirm=0.0;
input int    Flat=0.0;

  2. Input parameters of indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal, required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels name
input color UpSymbol_Color=clrLime;                    // Uptrend symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=clrRed;                     // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Display the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset

  3. Input parameters of indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal, which are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Alert Settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

In case of several indicators SilverTrend_HTF_Signal to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

For the indicator to operate, the compiled file of indicator Stalin.mq5 should be available in the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ folder.


Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal to open a position.

Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal to open a position.



Fig. 2. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation.

Fig. 2. Indicator Stalin_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23382

Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_HTF Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_HTF

Indicator Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

Float_Pivot_Digit_Box Float_Pivot_Digit_Box

Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with colored rectangles and background filling

iMA iSAR EA iMA iSAR EA

A trading system based on three indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and two indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

Stochastic Custom Stochastic Custom

A modification of standard indicator iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) - now you can manage levels #1 and #2 from your EA.