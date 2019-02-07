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CandlesAutoFibo_Grand_xN - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator CandlesAutoFibo_Grand with the option of changing the number of segments in the graphical object of Fibo levels using one input parameter
input uint FiboTotal=1; //Number of additional Fibo sectors above or below
Fig. 1. Indicator CandlesAutoFibo_Grand_xN
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23596
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