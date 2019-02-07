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Indicators

CandlesAutoFibo_Grand_xN - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Indicator CandlesAutoFibo_Grand with the option of changing the number of segments in the graphical object of Fibo levels using one input parameter 

input uint  FiboTotal=1;                                   //Number of additional Fibo sectors above or below


Fig. 1. Indicator CandlesAutoFibo_Grand_xN

Fig. 1. Indicator CandlesAutoFibo_Grand_xN

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23596

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