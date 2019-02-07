A script for automatically drawing the levels of the intraday High/Low on the FORTS trading session. There is also an option to draw the levels of the night High/Low prices (if the latter ones are beyond the intraday ones)

An Expert Advisor based on indicators iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD)

The script builds the Fibonacci Levels graphical object with the option of selecting the number of its segments

Searching for a daily range. We use OBJ_HLINE, OBJ_VLINE.