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Indicators

ColorMFI_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4858
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Published:
ColorMFI_X20.mq5 (17.55 KB) view
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Original author:

Ivan Kornilov

Twenty MFI indicators displayed in one window. Each line can be colored depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas. When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint StartMFIPeriod=5;                       // initial period
input uint  step = 1;                              // period step
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK;  // volume 
input uint                 HighLevel=60;           // overbought level
input uint                 MidLevel=50;            // middle level
input uint                 LowLevel=40;            // oversold level


Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20 indicator

Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23280

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