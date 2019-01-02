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ColorMFI_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Ivan Kornilov
Twenty MFI indicators displayed in one window. Each line can be colored depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas. When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint StartMFIPeriod=5; // initial period input uint step = 1; // period step input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // volume input uint HighLevel=60; // overbought level input uint MidLevel=50; // middle level input uint LowLevel=40; // oversold level
Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23280
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