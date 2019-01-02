Original author:

Ivan Kornilov



Twenty MFI indicators displayed in one window. Each line can be colored depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas. When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.

input uint StartMFIPeriod= 5 ; input uint step = 1 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType= VOLUME_TICK ; input uint HighLevel= 60 ; input uint MidLevel= 50 ; input uint LowLevel= 40 ;









Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20 indicator