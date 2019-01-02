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BullsBearsEyes EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6932
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by Scriptor
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor uses the BullsBearsEyes custom indicator. BUY open signal: indicator at bar #1 is equal to "0.0"; SELL open signal: indicator at bar #1 is equal to "1.0".
Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop functions are configurable.
The EA can use either constant lot or dynamic lot sizing.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23234
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