BullsBearsEyes EA

Idea by Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses the BullsBearsEyes custom indicator. BUY open signal: indicator at bar #1 is equal to "0.0"; SELL open signal: indicator at bar #1 is equal to "1.0".

Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop functions are configurable.

The EA can use either constant lot or dynamic lot sizing.