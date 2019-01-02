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BullsBearsEyes EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6932
Rating:
(22)
Published:
BullsBearsEyes EA.mq5 (69.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
bullsbearseyes.mq5 (7.42 KB) view
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Idea by Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses the BullsBearsEyes custom indicator. BUY open signal: indicator at bar #1 is equal to "0.0"; SELL open signal: indicator at bar #1 is equal to "1.0".

BullsBearsEyes EA

Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop functions are configurable.

The EA can use either constant lot or dynamic lot sizing.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23234

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