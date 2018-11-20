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SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window as a cloud colored according to a trend direction.
Fig. 1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23138
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SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF
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