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Indicators

SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3900
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
SpearmanRankCorrelation.mq5 (16.13 KB) view
SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF.mq5 (22.71 KB) view
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Two SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window as a cloud colored according to a trend direction.


Fig. 1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF indicator

Fig. 1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23138

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