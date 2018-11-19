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Center of Gravity - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
The original (to the letter as described) version of Center of Gravity was published here : Center of Gravity - Ehlers. But, as described there, the original lacks what we could use as "significant level(s)" (not even zero can be used on the original version).
This version:
In this version a correction in the calculation is added that allows us to have the zero level as a "significant level". Due to that change, 3 color change methods are added in the options:
- color change on signal / trigger line cross (the default)
- color change on level zero cross
- color change on slope change
Usage:
Depending on the way you desire to use it (by setting the color change method) you can use that color change as a signal.
Center of Gravity (as originally described by John Ehlers)Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)
Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)
Two SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window as a cloud colored according to a trend directionSpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF
Three SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window