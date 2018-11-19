Theory:

The original (to the letter as described) version of Center of Gravity was published here : Center of Gravity - Ehlers. But, as described there, the original lacks what we could use as "significant level(s)" (not even zero can be used on the original version).

This version:

In this version a correction in the calculation is added that allows us to have the zero level as a "significant level". Due to that change, 3 color change methods are added in the options:

color change on signal / trigger line cross (the default)



color change on level zero cross



color change on slope change



Usage:

Depending on the way you desire to use it (by setting the color change method) you can use that color change as a signal.



