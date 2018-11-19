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Indicators

Center of Gravity - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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11338
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(36)
Published:
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Theory:

The original (to the letter as described) version of Center of Gravity was published here : Center of Gravity - Ehlers. But, as described there, the original lacks what we could use as "significant level(s)" (not even zero can be used on the original version).

This version:

In this version a correction in the calculation is added that allows us to have the zero level as a "significant level". Due to that change, 3 color change methods are added in the options:

  • color change on signal / trigger line cross (the default)
  • color change on level zero cross
  • color change on slope change

Usage:

Depending on the way you desire to use it (by setting the color change method) you can use that color change as a signal.


Center of Gravity (Ehlers) Center of Gravity (Ehlers)

Center of Gravity (as originally described by John Ehlers)

Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered) Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)

Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)

SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF

Two SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window as a cloud colored according to a trend direction

SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF

Three SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window