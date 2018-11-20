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Indicators

SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4250
Rating:
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
SpearmanRankCorrelation.mq5 (16.13 KB) view
SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF.mq5 (27.76 KB) view
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Three SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window.


Fig. 1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF indicator

Fig. 1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23137

SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF

Two SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window as a cloud colored according to a trend direction

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