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SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Three SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window.
Fig. 1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23137
SpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF
Two SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window as a cloud colored according to a trend directionCenter of Gravity - extended
Center of Gravity - extended version
HLCrossSigForMFI_HTF
HLCrossSigForMFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersHLCrossSigForMFI
HLCrossSigForMFI is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading