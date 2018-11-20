Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
HLCrossSigForMFI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3819
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
HLCrossSigForMFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled HLCrossSigForMFI.ex5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
HLCrossSigForMFI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23136
Three SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single windowSpearmanRankCorrelation_2HTF
Two SpearmanRankCorrelation indicators from different timeframes in a single window as a cloud colored according to a trend direction
HLCrossSigForMFI is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from tradingTrend_Score
Trend Score indicator