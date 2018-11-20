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Trend_Score - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Score indicator by Tushar S. Chande was described in the article "Rating Trend Strength" in S&C magazine (September 1993).
It displays both the power and direction of a trend.
There are five inputs:
- Price method - applied prices
- Open/Close - current Open and Close
- Close/Close - past and current Close
- Period method - use the range in calculation
- Use period
- Do not use period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Fig. 1. Period method = Use period
Fig. 2. Period method = Do not use period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23129
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