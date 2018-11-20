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Indicators

Trend_Score - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trend_Score.mq5 (10.31 KB) view
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Trend Score indicator by Tushar S. Chande was described in the article "Rating Trend Strength" in S&C magazine (September 1993).

It displays both the power and direction of a trend.

There are five inputs:

  • Price method - applied prices
    • Open/Close - current Open and Close
    • Close/Close - past and current Close
  • Period method - use the range in calculation
    • Use period
    • Do not use period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Fig. 1. Period method = Use period


Fig. 2. Period method = Do not use period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23129

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