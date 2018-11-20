Trend Score indicator by Tushar S. Chande was described in the article "Rating Trend Strength" in S&C magazine (September 1993).

It displays both the power and direction of a trend.

There are five inputs:

Price method - applied prices

- applied prices Open/Close - current Open and Close

- current Open and Close

Close/Close - past and current Close

- past and current Close Period method - use the range in calculation

- use the range in calculation Use period



Do not use period

Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level