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Indicators

TMACD_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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TMACD Divergence searches for Triangular Moving Average Convergence/Divergence oscillator divergences and displays them.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Fast MA period
  • Slow MA period
  • Applied price

TMACD indicator signal line is not involved in the calculations

Fig. 1. TMACD Divergence


Fig. 2. TMACD Divergence + TMACD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23128

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