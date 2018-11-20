Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TMACD_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8358
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
TMACD Divergence searches for Triangular Moving Average Convergence/Divergence oscillator divergences and displays them.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Fast MA period
- Slow MA period
- Applied price
TMACD indicator signal line is not involved in the calculations
Fig. 1. TMACD Divergence
Fig. 2. TMACD Divergence + TMACD
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23128
Trend_Score
Trend Score indicatorHLCrossSigForMFI
HLCrossSigForMFI is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading
SVSI
SVSI indicatorKey_Reversal
Key Reversal indicator