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CCI_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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CCI Bar signal indicator. The indicator displays the colored diagram of CCI indicator status relative to its oversold/overbought levels (above/below/upward crossing/downward crossing).
There are five inputs:
- CCI period - CCI calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Buy entry level
- Sell entry level
- In case CCI value is within Overbought/Oversold levels
- If CCI values are increasing, blue signal pointers are set
- If CCI are falling, orange signal pointers are set
- If CCI value is beyond Overbought/Oversold levels, the gray signal pointers are set
- If Buy entry level is crossed upwards, the green signal pointer is placed
- If Sell entry level is crossed downwards, the red signal pointer is placed
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23104
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