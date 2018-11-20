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Indicators

CCI_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
CCI_Bar.mq5 (20.2 KB) view
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CCI Bar signal indicator. The indicator displays the colored diagram of CCI indicator status relative to its oversold/overbought levels (above/below/upward crossing/downward crossing).

There are five inputs:

  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Buy entry level
  • Sell entry level
  • In case CCI value is within Overbought/Oversold levels
    • If CCI values are increasing, blue signal pointers are set
    • If CCI are falling, orange signal pointers are set
  • If CCI value is beyond Overbought/Oversold levels, the gray signal pointers are set
  • If Buy entry level is crossed upwards, the green signal pointer is placed
  • If Sell entry level is crossed downwards, the red signal pointer is placed


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23104

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