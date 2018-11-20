SR-RateIndicator indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when overbought/oversold levels are broken through by the histogram.



Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

The indicator uses the OneSideGaussian.mqh Gaussian algorithms library (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).









Fig. 1. SR-RateIndicator_Alert indicator. The histogram breaks through the overbought level on a zero bar











Fig. 2. SR-RateIndicator_Alert. Activating an alert