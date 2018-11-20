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Indicators

SR-RateIndicator_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5053
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
OneSideGaussian.mqh (12.98 KB) view
SR-RateIndicator_Alert.mq5 (24.78 KB) view
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SR-RateIndicator indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when overbought/oversold levels are broken through by the histogram.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar=1;          // Bar number for the signal activation
input bool SoundON=true;           // Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;       // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;          // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;           // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices

The indicator uses the OneSideGaussian.mqh Gaussian algorithms library (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).


Fig. 1. SR-RateIndicator_Alert indicator. The histogram breaks through the overbought level on a zero bar

Fig. 1. SR-RateIndicator_Alert indicator. The histogram breaks through the overbought level on a zero bar


Fig. 2. SR-RateIndicator_Alert. Activating an alert

Fig. 2. SR-RateIndicator_Alert. Activating an alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23098

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