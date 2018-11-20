Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SR-RateIndicator_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5053
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
SR-RateIndicator indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when overbought/oversold levels are broken through by the histogram.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal activation input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
The indicator uses the OneSideGaussian.mqh Gaussian algorithms library (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
Fig. 1. SR-RateIndicator_Alert indicator. The histogram breaks through the overbought level on a zero bar
Fig. 2. SR-RateIndicator_Alert. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23098
SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator implemented in the form of a color histogramSpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_HTF
SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
SR-RateIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersOpen Close
Another variation of the strategy based on the current candle being higher or lower than the previous one