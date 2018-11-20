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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Open Close - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 7021
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea - Ilnaz
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA analyzes candles #1 and #2.
Example of opening and closing for SELL
Open conditions - there is no a single position on the market
//--- buy if((rates[1].open>rates[2].open) && (rates[1].close<rates[2].close)) { double lot=TradeSizeOptimized(); OpenBuy(lot,0.0,0.0); return; } //--- sell if((rates[1].open<rates[2].open) && (rates[1].close>rates[2].close)) { double lot=TradeSizeOptimized(); OpenSell(lot,0.0,0.0); return; }
If there is an open position, check the close condition
if(rates[1].open<rates[2].open && (rates[1].close<rates[2].close)) { ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY); return; } if(rates[1].open>rates[2].open && (rates[1].close>rates[2].close)) { ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL); return; }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23090
SR-RateIndicator_HTF
SR-RateIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersSR-RateIndicator_Alert
SR-RateIndicator indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when overbought/oversold levels are broken through by the histogram.
Time_Bar_Custom_Monthly
Brief descriptionInvertBar_Plus
The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels in the form of colored bars in the additional window