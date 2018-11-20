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Open Close - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7021
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Open Close.mq5 (25.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea - Ilnaz

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA analyzes candles #1 and #2.

Example of opening and closing for SELL

Open conditions - there is no a single position on the market

      //--- buy
      if((rates[1].open>rates[2].open) && (rates[1].close<rates[2].close))
        {
         double lot=TradeSizeOptimized();
         OpenBuy(lot,0.0,0.0);
         return;
        }
      //--- sell
      if((rates[1].open<rates[2].open) && (rates[1].close>rates[2].close))
        {
         double lot=TradeSizeOptimized();
         OpenSell(lot,0.0,0.0);
         return;
        }

If there is an open position, check the close condition

      if(rates[1].open<rates[2].open && (rates[1].close<rates[2].close))
        {
         ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY);
         return;
        }
      if(rates[1].open>rates[2].open && (rates[1].close>rates[2].close))
        {
         ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL);
         return;
        }

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23090

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