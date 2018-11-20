The author of the idea - Ilnaz

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA analyzes candles #1 and #2.

Example of opening and closing for SELL

Open conditions - there is no a single position on the market

if ((rates[ 1 ].open>rates[ 2 ].open) && (rates[ 1 ].close<rates[ 2 ].close)) { double lot=TradeSizeOptimized(); OpenBuy(lot, 0.0 , 0.0 ); return ; } if ((rates[ 1 ].open<rates[ 2 ].open) && (rates[ 1 ].close>rates[ 2 ].close)) { double lot=TradeSizeOptimized(); OpenSell(lot, 0.0 , 0.0 ); return ; }

If there is an open position, check the close condition