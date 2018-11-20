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Executer AC - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea - Alex
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA uses iAC (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC) indicator. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.
Lot is calculated based on the trading history for the last History days (the Maximum Risk in percentage and Descrease factor parameters are used as well).
The EA implements several signals for BUY and SELL (ac[] array here stands for AC indicator values)
BUY signals:
//--- indicator AC go UP if(ac[1]>0.0 && ac[2]>0.0) { //--- check signal BUY if(ac[1]>ac[2] && ac[2]>ac[3]) { *** } *** } //--- indicator AC go DOWN if(ac[1]<0 && ac[2]<0) { //--- check signal BUY if(ac[1]>ac[2] && ac[2]>ac[3] && ac[3]>ac[4]) { *** } *** } //--- indicator AC crosses zero from top to bottom if(ac[1]>0.0 && ac[2]<0.0) { *** } ***
SELL signals:
//--- indicator AC go UP if(ac[1]>0.0 && ac[2]>0.0) { *** //--- check signal SELL if(ac[1]<ac[2] && ac[2]<ac[3] && ac[3]<ac[4]) { *** } //--- indicator AC go DOWN if(ac[1]<0 && ac[2]<0) { *** //--- check signal SELL if(ac[1]<ac[2] && ac[2]<ac[3]) { *** } } *** //--- indicator AC crosses zero bottom up if(ac[1]<0.0 && ac[2]>0.0) { *** }
Example of opening BUY:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23086
The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels in the form of colored bars in the additional windowTime_Bar_Custom_Monthly
Brief description
The Expert Asvisor uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicators, as well as custom DayImpuls indicator.DayImpuls
Impulse detector. The indicator applies MovingAverages.mqh