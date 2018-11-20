Executer AC

Author of the idea - Alex

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA uses iAC (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC) indicator. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

Lot is calculated based on the trading history for the last History days (the Maximum Risk in percentage and Descrease factor parameters are used as well).

The EA implements several signals for BUY and SELL (ac[] array here stands for AC indicator values)

BUY signals:

if (ac[ 1 ]> 0.0 && ac[ 2 ]> 0.0 ) { if (ac[ 1 ]>ac[ 2 ] && ac[ 2 ]>ac[ 3 ]) { *** } *** } if (ac[ 1 ]< 0 && ac[ 2 ]< 0 ) { if (ac[ 1 ]>ac[ 2 ] && ac[ 2 ]>ac[ 3 ] && ac[ 3 ]>ac[ 4 ]) { *** } *** } if (ac[ 1 ]> 0.0 && ac[ 2 ]< 0.0 ) { *** } ***

SELL signals:

if (ac[ 1 ]> 0.0 && ac[ 2 ]> 0.0 ) { if (ac[ 1 ]<ac[ 2 ] && ac[ 2 ]<ac[ 3 ] && ac[ 3 ]<ac[ 4 ]) { *** } if (ac[ 1 ]< 0 && ac[ 2 ]< 0 ) { *** if (ac[ 1 ]<ac[ 2 ] && ac[ 2 ]<ac[ 3 ]) { *** } } *** if (ac[ 1 ]< 0.0 && ac[ 2 ]> 0.0 ) { *** }

Example of opening BUY:



