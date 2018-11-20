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Executer AC - expert for MetaTrader 5

Executer1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4858
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Executer AC.mq5 (57.79 KB) view
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Author of the idea - Alex

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA uses iAC (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC) indicator. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

Lot is calculated based on the trading history for the last History days (the Maximum Risk in percentage and Descrease factor parameters are used as well).

The EA implements several signals for BUY and SELL (ac[] array here stands for AC indicator values)

BUY signals:

      //--- indicator AC go UP
      if(ac[1]>0.0 && ac[2]>0.0)
        {
         //--- check signal BUY
         if(ac[1]>ac[2] && ac[2]>ac[3])
           {
            ***
           }
         ***
        }
      //--- indicator AC go DOWN
      if(ac[1]<0 && ac[2]<0)
        {
         //--- check signal BUY
         if(ac[1]>ac[2] && ac[2]>ac[3] && ac[3]>ac[4])
           {
            ***
           }
         ***
        }
      //--- indicator AC crosses zero from top to bottom
      if(ac[1]>0.0 && ac[2]<0.0)
        {
         ***
        }
      ***

SELL signals:

      //--- indicator AC go UP
      if(ac[1]>0.0 && ac[2]>0.0)
        {
         ***
         //--- check signal SELL
         if(ac[1]<ac[2] && ac[2]<ac[3] && ac[3]<ac[4])
           {
            ***
        }
      //--- indicator AC go DOWN
      if(ac[1]<0 && ac[2]<0)
        {
         ***
         //--- check signal SELL
         if(ac[1]<ac[2] && ac[2]<ac[3])
           {
            ***
           }
        }
      ***
      //--- indicator AC crosses zero bottom up
      if(ac[1]<0.0 && ac[2]>0.0)
        {
         ***
        }

Example of opening BUY:

Executer AC

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23086

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