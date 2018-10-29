CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Swami Aroon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8504
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Swami aroon.mq5 (9.66 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Basics:

John Ehlers was promoting Swami charts for some time. What was made on MetaTrader (and wasn't in the original Swami package) was, among other things, swami version of Aroon oscillator (some more information you can find here: Aroon oscillator).

Usage:

The same way as the rest of swami charts, and in combination with generic Aroon value.

Swami stochastic Swami stochastic

Swami stochastic

Trend direction and force - DSEMA smoothed Trend direction and force - DSEMA smoothed

Trend direction and force - double smoothed EMA smoothed

Juice - EMA deviation - advanced Juice - EMA deviation - advanced

Juice - EMA deviation - advanced

Stochastic RVI - levels Stochastic RVI - levels

Stochastic RVI - levels