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Indicators

Swami stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Theory:

In the March 2012 issue of TASC John Ehlers was describing the swami charts (indicators) again.

This version: 

In addition to drawing colored zones, this indicator has what the original does not have : the "generic" stochastic (that is a type of average of all the stochastics calculated to display the "swami" zones). Without that generic stochastic it is virtually impossible to use any value as a criteria for some trend assessment (unless we consider the color as that, but with swami charts that can be quite difficult sometimes).

Usage:

Ehlers advises to use colors, but I strongly advise that you use the values of the "generic" stochastic for trend estimation.

PS: Swami charts are not "CPU friendly". Take care of the settings for that reason.

Trend direction and force - DSEMA smoothed Trend direction and force - DSEMA smoothed

Trend direction and force - double smoothed EMA smoothed

Spearman rank correlation - floating levels Spearman rank correlation - floating levels

Spearman rank correlation - with floating levels

Swami Aroon Swami Aroon

Swami Aroon

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Juice - EMA deviation - advanced