Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic RVI - levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7698
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory:
Stochastic RVI was originally described by John Ehlers. in order to provide some signaling capabilities other than some fixed levels crossing, he used what is called a stochastic RVI trigger. That trigger is actually an "ema in disguise" - but which we can not control. Also, that trigger line tends to work OK for short tern but will produce far too much signals for an attempt to use the stochastic RVI in a longer term estimate.
This version:
Instead of using self adjusting levels instead of that trigger line. That introduces "neutral" state too and should help in filtering out some of the false signals.
Usage:
You can use the color change as a signal.
Juice - EMA deviation - advanced
Juice - EMA deviation - advancedSwami Aroon
Swami Aroon
Super trend - simple
Super trend - simpleCCI variation
CCI variation