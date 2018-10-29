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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend direction and force - DSEMA smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics:
The trend direction and force was developed long time ago by Pyotr Wojdyło for metastock trading platform. Since then we have made multiple versions for MetaTrader (both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5).
This version:
This indicator is using double smoothed EMA (DSEMA) for smoothing result in order to produce less false signals.
Usage:
You can use the color change as signals for trend change or for breakouts.
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