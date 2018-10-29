Basics:

The trend direction and force was developed long time ago by Pyotr Wojdyło for metastock trading platform. Since then we have made multiple versions for MetaTrader (both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5).

This version:

This indicator is using double smoothed EMA (DSEMA) for smoothing result in order to produce less false signals.

Usage:

You can use the color change as signals for trend change or for breakouts.







