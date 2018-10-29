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Indicators

Trend direction and force - DSEMA smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Basics:

The trend direction and force was developed long time ago by Pyotr Wojdyło for metastock trading platform. Since then we have made multiple versions for MetaTrader (both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5).

This version:

This indicator is using double smoothed EMA (DSEMA) for smoothing result in order to produce less false signals.

Usage:

You can use the color change as signals for trend change or for breakouts.



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