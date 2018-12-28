CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stochastic_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5316
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Stochastic_Histogram.mq5 (8.35 KB) view
Stochastic_Histogram_HTF.mq5 (23.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Stochastic_Histogram with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Stochastic_Histogram.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig1. Indicator Stochastic_Histogram_HTF

Fig1. Indicator Stochastic_Histogram_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22848

XFisher_org_v2_Candle XFisher_org_v2_Candle

Indicator XFisher_org_v2_Candle highlights the candles, the Close prices of which are closed within overbought/oversold zones

MA MACD Position averaging v2 MA MACD Position averaging v2

An Expert Advisor based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). Averaging positions, in case of a loss. Improvement of the version 1.0

Nerve Nerve

The script calculates the average and weighted volatility of a symbol.

MA MACD Position averaging MA MACD Position averaging

An Expert Advisor based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). Averaging positions, in case of a loss.