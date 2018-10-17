CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ehlers Fisher transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11145
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Since it was one of the most wrongly used (by the "solar wind" and similar repainting versions) here is a simple, non-repainting, Ehlers Fisher transform indicator for metatrader 5

Leader EMA Leader EMA

Leader EMA

Phase accumulation adaptive RSX Phase accumulation adaptive RSX

Hilbert transform phase accumulation adaptive RSX

Simple volatility Simple volatility

Simple volatility

Volatility adjusted RSI Volatility adjusted RSI

Volatility adjusted RSI