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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ehlers Fisher transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Since it was one of the most wrongly used (by the "solar wind" and similar repainting versions) here is a simple, non-repainting, Ehlers Fisher transform indicator for metatrader 5
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