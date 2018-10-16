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Indicators

Leader EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7578
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Published:
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Leader EMA.mq5 (7.53 KB) view
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Theory:

Giorgos E. Siligardos, as a part of the leader of the MACD indicator, constructed a kind of a new moving average which we can call "leader EMA" (he calls it "a kind of a Zero lag EMA"). This is that new average as a standalone indicator.

Usage:

This indicator has 2 "coloring modes":

  • color change on leader EMA slope change
  • color change on leader EMA to "regular" EMA cross
You can chose which mode you prefer better and then you can use color change as signal

PS: example for the coloring mode when leader EMA crosses regular EMA

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