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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Leader EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
Giorgos E. Siligardos, as a part of the leader of the MACD indicator, constructed a kind of a new moving average which we can call "leader EMA" (he calls it "a kind of a Zero lag EMA"). This is that new average as a standalone indicator.
Usage:
This indicator has 2 "coloring modes":
- color change on leader EMA slope change
- color change on leader EMA to "regular" EMA cross
You can chose which mode you prefer better and then you can use color change as signal
PS: example for the coloring mode when leader EMA crosses regular EMA
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