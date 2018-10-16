Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Phase accumulation adaptive RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6387
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory:
The Hilbert Transform itself, is an all-pass filter used in digital
signal processing. By using present and prior price differences, and
some feedback, price values are split into their complex number
components of real (inPhase) and imaginary (quadrature) parts.
This version:
We are using the Hilbert transform in a phase accumulation mode in
order to calculate how many bars are needed to accumulate enough one bar
"inPhases" to reach the desired cycle. That way it adjusts / adapts to
the market conditions. As such you can not adjust the parameters to get a "classical" counterpart - simply it is not going to be as anything based on fixed periods and one should forget classical periods term for this one and get used to the cycles term.
Usage:
You can use those color changes as signals.
Hilbert transform phase accumulation adaptive EMANormalized smoothed MACD
Normalized smoothed MACD
Leader EMAEhlers Fisher transform
Ehleres Fisher transform