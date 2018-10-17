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Indicators

Volatility adjusted RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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RSI is, by definition, a momentum family indicator

As such it would be very useful if it was adjusting itself to the market volatility. Since the "regular" RSI is a bit limited in that part, here is a version that uses the simple volatility (published here : Simple Volatility) to adjust the RSI calculation period.

PS: it is using custom RSI for calculation. It might seem that i would be faster to use built in RSI, but that would be misleading due to one fact : built in RSI would need to create new RSI for each new rsi period. Since we can not know in advance what exact periods are we going to need, it is impossible to (and it would be highly inefficient) to create all the instances of RSI that would eventually be needed in the adjusted rsi calculations
In this case custom function(s) are the only possible acceptable solution

Usage as usual : apart from being adjusted (adaptive) the sage of the rsi should follow all the rules that traders use when rsi indicator is used for trading decisions

Simple volatility Simple volatility

Simple volatility

Ehlers Fisher transform Ehlers Fisher transform

Ehleres Fisher transform

Volatility adjusted WPR Volatility adjusted WPR

Volatility adjusted WPR (Williams Percent Range)

Directional smoothed momentum Directional smoothed momentum

Directional smoothed momentum (momentum of averages)