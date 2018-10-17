PS: it is using custom RSI for calculation. It might seem that i would be faster to use built in RSI, but that would be misleading due to one fact : built in RSI would need to create new RSI for each new rsi period. Since we can not know in advance what exact periods are we going to need, it is impossible to (and it would be highly inefficient) to create all the instances of RSI that would eventually be needed in the adjusted rsi calculations

In this case custom function(s) are the only possible acceptable solution

