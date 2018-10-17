In a lot of cases we need some way to measure the volatility

Among the other ways, here is one simple way : it is a ratio of (sum of price differences) to average of (sum of price differences). As simple as it gets, it seems to be detecting the market volatility in acceptable way. As a point of reference :

values above 1 are periods of increased volatility

values bellow 1 are periods of decreased volatility

As it can be seen it detects the volatility change OK even in a "thin" market (when the average difference is small and when even a small change is and should be treated as significant volatility change)



