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Indicators

Simple volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In a lot of cases we need some way to measure the volatility

Among the other ways, here is one simple way : it is a ratio of (sum of price differences) to average of (sum of price differences). As simple as it gets, it seems to be detecting the market volatility in acceptable way. As a point of reference :

  • values above 1 are periods of increased volatility
  • values bellow 1 are periods of decreased volatility

As it can be seen it detects the volatility change OK even in a "thin" market (when the average difference is small and when even a small change is and should be treated as significant volatility change)


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