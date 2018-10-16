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Indicators

Phase accumulation adaptive EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Theory:

The Hilbert Transform itself, is an all-pass filter used in digital signal processing. By using present and prior price differences, and some feedback, price values are split into their complex number components of real (inPhase) and imaginary (quadrature) parts. It was originally proposed for TA by John Ehlers, but he never got to a phase where he could use it as a sort of cumulative indicator.

This version:

It is using the Hilbert transform in a phase accumulation mode in order to calculate how many bars are needed to accumulate enough one bar "inPhases" to reach the desired cycle. That way it adjusts / adapts to the market conditions.

Usage:

Apart from being adaptive, the indicator is having the properties of all the "classical" averages. It changes the colors based on slope change, and you can use those color changes as signals.


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