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CandleColorMidPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Colored Middle Point of Candle, like indicator Candle's Middle Point, displays the middle point of the candle, but it colors the middle point of each candle depending on the candle type, bullish or bearish.
It has two adjustable parameters:
- Middle point for - display the middle point for
- Candle - candles
- Body - candle body
- Dots type - the candle middle point dots type:
- Smallest Dot - the smallest dot
- Small Dot - cmall dot
- Big Dot - big dot
- Small Square - small square
- Big Square - big square
- Small Diamond - small diamond
- Big Diamond - big diamond
- Cross - cross
Calculations:
- For the middle point of a candle:
Point = (High + Low) / 2.0
- For the middle point of the candle body:
Point = (Open + Close) / 2.0
If the candle is bullish, its middle point is blue. If it is bearish, its middle point is red
Fig.1. Middle point for = Candle
Fig. 2. Middle point for = Body
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22720
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