Indicator Colored Middle Point of Candle, like indicator Candle's Middle Point, displays the middle point of the candle, but it colors the middle point of each candle depending on the candle type, bullish or bearish.

It has two adjustable parameters:

Middle point for - display the middle point for

- display the middle point for Candle - candles

- candles

Body - candle body

- candle body Dots type - the candle middle point dots type:

- the candle middle point dots type: Smallest Dot - the smallest dot

- the smallest dot

Small Dot - cmall dot

- cmall dot

Big Dot - big dot

- big dot

Small Square - small square

- small square

Big Square - big square

- big square

Small Diamond - small diamond

- small diamond

Big Diamond - big diamond

- big diamond

Cross - cross

Calculations: For the middle point of a candle:

Point = (High + Low) / 2.0 For the middle point of the candle body:

Point = (Open + Close) / 2.0

If the candle is bullish, its middle point is blue. If it is bearish, its middle point is red

Fig.1. Middle point for = Candle





Fig. 2. Middle point for = Body



