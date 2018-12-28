CandleMidPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator Candle's Middle Point displays the middle point of a candle. It has two adjustable parameters: Middle point for - display the middle point for

- display the middle point for Candle - candles

- candles

Body - candle body

- candle body Dots type - the candle middle point dots type:

- the candle middle point dots type: Smallest Dot - the smallest dot

- the smallest dot

Small Dot - cmall dot

- cmall dot

Big Dot - big dot

- big dot

Small Square - small square

- small square

Big Square - big square

- big square

Small Diamond - small diamond

- small diamond

Big Diamond - big diamond

- big diamond

Cross - cross Calculations: For the middle point of a candle:

Point = (High + Low) / 2.0 For the middle point of the candle body:

Point = (Open + Close) / 2.0 Fig.1. Middle point for = Candle

Fig. 2. Middle point for = Body