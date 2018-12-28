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Indicators

CandleMidPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Candle's Middle Point displays the middle point of a candle.

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • Middle point for - display the middle point for
    • Candle - candles
    • Body - candle body
  • Dots type - the candle middle point dots type:
    • Smallest Dot - the smallest dot
    • Small Dot - cmall dot
    • Big Dot - big dot
    • Small Square - small square
    • Big Square - big square
    • Small Diamond - small diamond
    • Big Diamond - big diamond
    • Cross - cross

Calculations:

  • For the middle point of a candle:
    Point = (High + Low) / 2.0
  • For the middle point of the candle body:
    Point = (Open + Close) / 2.0

Fig.1. Middle point for = Candle


Fig. 2. Middle point for = Body

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22719

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