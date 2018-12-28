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CandleMidPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Candle's Middle Point displays the middle point of a candle.
It has two adjustable parameters:
- Middle point for - display the middle point for
- Candle - candles
- Body - candle body
- Dots type - the candle middle point dots type:
- Smallest Dot - the smallest dot
- Small Dot - cmall dot
- Big Dot - big dot
- Small Square - small square
- Big Square - big square
- Small Diamond - small diamond
- Big Diamond - big diamond
- Cross - cross
Calculations:
- For the middle point of a candle:
Point = (High + Low) / 2.0
- For the middle point of the candle body:
Point = (Open + Close) / 2.0
Fig.1. Middle point for = Candle
Fig. 2. Middle point for = Body
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22719
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